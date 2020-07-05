BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The family of a Brunswick man killed in February is asking for the arrest of the shooter and his father.

Ahmaud Arbery’s parents joined their attorneys for a press conference Wednesday about where the case stands. Video showing the conflict that led to Arbery’s death surfaced Tuesday, generating a call for action across social media and in the Southeast Georgia community.

Ahmaud’s parents haven’t seen the video, but they say enough has been said and done for them to get justice for Arbery. On Wednesday, there was a call for action from Ahmaud Arbery’s family and community leaders.

This morning, his parents say the wait for justice has been too long. Two months ago, Arbery was shot and killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. A police report says Greg McMichael believed Arbery burglarized a home under construction on Feb. 23.

He asked his son Travis McMichael to follow Arbery. During a confrontation caught on video, Arbery was shot three times.

“It’s been hard, it’s been really hard,” Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud’s mom said.

Cooper-Jones says she hasn’t seen the video and doesn’t want to.

“I would never have the mental capacity to watch the video. I’ve seen him come into this world. Seeing him leave the world is not something that I want to see, ever,” Cooper-Jones said.

Attorney Ben Crump says the video is enough reason to arrest Travis McMichael and his father Greg.

“You have ocular proof of people hunting a young man while he’s jogging, exercising, they have a shotgun and .357, what else is there to consider?” Crump asked.

We reached out to McMichael’s attorney for comment and he did not wish to offer comment.

Despite the intent of Hinesville DA Tom Durden to bring this case to a grand jury, attorneys are not confident in Durden to prosecute the case.

“It’s unacceptable that this DA is continuing to kick the can down the road,” Crump said.

We have also tried reaching out to Tom Durden’s office for comment and we have not heard from him.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a statement saying Durden’s office has requested the GBI to look into the shooting.

RELATED: Ahmaud Arbery case: Police incident report differs from leaked video

RELATED: Mother seeks justice after son shot while jogging in Brunswick, Ga.; pair involved in killing not arrested