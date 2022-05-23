Attorney: VyStar customers could file 3 claims against credit union

VyStar has not been able to get its new website and mobile app up and running for the past 11 days.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — VyStar's outage is causing outrage from its customers, who have not been able to access their accounts online or through the credit union's app for ten days.

That frustration could make its way to court, according to Austin Griffin.

"The question is what kind of claim could that be? How do they bring a case against VyStar?" he asked.

Griffin is a partner in StoryGriffin PA, a consumer justice law firm in Jacksonville Beach.

He says VyStar members could go after the credit union with three possible claims: negligence, breach of contract and something called fiduciary duty.

Since VyStar is a credit union and not a bank, Griffin says there's an expected higher standard of care. "If they are not doing that, and again you are hurt with a missed bill or something, that is what they breached. That's the promise they broke," Griffin said.

Griffin says most claims would be filed in small claims court - anything less than $8,000. VyStar says account balances and transactions are safe and secure and previous delays transferring money should now be resolved.

"We are very interested in this. We we are waiting for the smoke to clear to see exactly what happened. Some things are truly just mistakes another things, they really should have looked ahead of time at," he explained.

Griffin urges customers to keep their own spreadsheet, cross-checking with VyStar's account details.