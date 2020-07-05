BRUNSWICK, Ga. — We are learning more about who released the violent and viral video of Ahmaud Arbery being shot – and why.

The video has ignited a firestorm of controversy, both along the First Coast and around the country, and placed Brunswick, Georgia in the national spotlight.

The shooting happened in February, but it wasn’t until this week that the video surfaced.

It shows two men confronting the 25-year-old Arbery.

They told police they suspected him of breaking into a home. The man’s family say he was out jogging. Moments later, Arbery was dead.

The men weren’t arrested, but shortly after the video became public, prosecutors pledged to bring the case to a grand jury.

Alan Tucker, a Brunswick defense attorney says he obtained the video from a neighbor who was following Arbery.

Tucker says he wanted to release it to show the public what exactly happened that day.

In the video, you see Ahmaud Arbery running down the street.

Neighborhood residents Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael were waiting for Arbery in the truck.

Arbery appears to run around the truck and soon after, Travis McMichael fires his shotgun three times, and Arbery is killed.

“I’m feeling pretty raw because my son was lynched and no arrests have been made in my son’s lynching,” Marcus Arbery Sr., Ahmaud’s father says. He says the video is proof an arrest needs to be made.

According to a police report of the incident, Greg McMichael told police he and his son Travis got in the truck with guns to follow Arbery.

The police report goes on to confirm that Travis McMichael and Arbery got into an altercation over McMichael’s gun, at which point shots were fired.

A prosecutor overseeing the case who recused himself says shooter Travis McMichael’s actions were justified under Georgia’s self-defense and citizen’s arrest laws.

Attorney Benjamin Crump says that opinion makes no sense.

“We believe the opinion flies in the face of common sense and flies in the sense of ethics and morals when you think about this unjustifiable, unnecessary death that happened,” Crump said.

The McMichaels have not commented publicly yet, nor have they been charged with any crime.

Tucker says the Glynn County Police Department has had the video since day one.

Arbery’s father says he is grateful for all the community support his family has received.

“I pray to God they keep the support going. Don’t let up and let’s get justice for Ahmaud,” Arbery said.

Tucker, who has spoken for the McMichaels in the past, says he does not officially represent anyone in the case. In a statement late Thursday, he said his intention was to protect the community he loves.

Arbery’s father says he hopes the support for his son and his family continues.

“[Ahmaud] would be 26 years old tomorrow. He’s no longer with us. These people go home to their families, and I have to observe that birthday without my youngest son,” Arbery Sr. said.

There is a protest planned at the Brunswick Courthouse on Friday at 10:00 am.

Another protest is scheduled in Jacksonville at the Duval County Courthouse at 5:00 pm.

