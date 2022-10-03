Attorney claims Nassau County man accused of killing his wife, children isn't competent to stand trial

Investigators say Broyles admitted to shooting his family members when he was arrested in December.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Nassau County man accused of killing his wife and two adult children may not be competent to stand trial.

William Broyles, 57, was in court Thursday morning for a case management hearing. During the hearing, his attorney said a doctor declared Broyles was incompetent to stand trial.

However, a decision has not yet been made by the court.

Investigators say Broyles admitted to shooting his family members when he was arrested in December.

If he goes to trial, Prosecutors say they plan to seek the death penalty.

Broyles is due back in court on April 7.

On Dec. 1, 2021 around 7:15 a.m., deputies say they responded to the 55000 block of Deer Run Road in response to a 911 call from a man who told deputies he had just committed a crime.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a man laying down in the driveway, waiting for them. The man was later identified as Broyles.

After a search of the home, deputies say they located three people inside with apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies said William Broyles later admitted to them that he shot each of his family members multiple times to make sure they did not suffer.

Sheriff Bill Leeper described the horrendous scene inside the home in a press conference shortly after the incident.

He said Broyles shot his wife, Candice Lynn Broyles, 57, in the living room area. He then moved to his daughter's room, Cara Lynn Broyles, 27, where he shot her as she was first waking up.

Leeper described Cara Lynn Broyles as possibly having high functioning autism.

William Broyles then proceeded to bust through the bedroom door of his son's room and shoot him, Leeper said. William Broyles then left the room to get another gun and came back and shot his son again, Leeper said.

His son was identified by deputies as Aaron Christopher Broyles, 28.