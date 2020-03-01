Floridians, now's the time to start planning your next trip to Walt Disney World.

Thanks to the all-new Discovery Disney Ticket, Florida residents can score a three-day park ticket deal for $175 plus tax. For an additional $20, residents can add a fourth day to experience more of the magic Disney has to offer in 2020.

The tickets are available for purchase until June 27. You can use them at any of the four parks until June 30. Click here to buy tickets.

The best part of the deal is that there are no block-out dates and you don't have to use them on consecutive days, meaning you can spread out the fun!

With these tickets, residents can try out the popular Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride that recently opened in Hollywood Studios. They can also experience Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, debuting March 4.

Epcot will also be bringing back it's International Festival of the Arts from Jan. 17 to Feb. 24, followed by the Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival from March 4 to June 1.

Just be sure to bring your Florida ID when you pick-up your tickets. Park hopper options are also available.