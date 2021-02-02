AT&T gives face coverings, hand sanitizer to Jacksonville hospice facility

Facilities in California, Texas and Connecticut also received shipments of supplies, which will be distributed to other facilities around the country.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville hospice facility received part of more than $100,000 of healthcare supplies from AT&T to use as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Among the supplies provided were more than 50,000 face coverings and bottles of hand sanitizer.

AT&T provided the supplies to VITAS Healthcare facilities nationwide. The facility in Jacksonville plans to share some of its supplies to hospice teams in nearby states.

“AT&T’s generosity during the pandemic will provide ongoing protection for our dedicated hospice teams and ensure the safety of our vulnerable patients and their families,” said Nick Westfall, VITAS president and chief executive officer. “We are grateful for our collaborative relationship with AT&T on leading-edge technology initiatives, and for their concern for the health and safety of our employees and the communities we serve.”

VITAS partnered with AT&T to join FirstNet, which provides a wireless broadband network specifically for public safety. According to a press release, with the network, VITAS care teams can communicate across agencies and jurisdictions while caring for patients during times of emergency and natural disasters.

Among the uses for FirstNet, networks can be set up in patient's homes, which will allow them to use virtual reality technology for therapy.

“We are committed to supporting businesses whose dedicated employees continue to work tirelessly around the clock during the pandemic,” said AT&T Business CEO Anne Chow. “Our engagement with VITAS has been an enlightening look at the benefits, value and impact of compassionate end-of-life care. Whether through leading-edge technology or basic equipment and supplies, we want to ensure that our front-line professionals can continue to carry out their mission while protecting the nation’s healthcare patients and keeping entire communities safe.”