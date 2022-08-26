Atlantic Coast Highschool placed on lockdown after student allegedly posts threat to social media

School officials were made aware of a social media post from a student who was threatening to 'shoot up the school', according to the statement sent to families. The student was identified and has since been arrested by police.

Good Morning Atlantic Coast families,



I apologize for interrupting your morning, but I know that you will want to be aware of this information.



This morning, we were informed of a social media post from a student threatening to shoot up our school. Police have identified the student allegedly responsible for making that threat, and we have apprehended that student.



We do have additional police, deans, security, and administrators on campus.



The situation remains under investigation, so as a continued precaution, we will operate this morning on a code yellow status. Thank you for your patience as we take the steps necessary to protect the safety of our campus, and I will keep you updated.



Respectfully,



Dr. George