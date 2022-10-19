How close is too close? Atlantic Beach woman wants cell phone tower relocated

Lisa Griffis says that a Verizon cell tower that was recently erected behind her house could damage property values and is in violation of city ordinances.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Most neighborhoods in Atlantic Beach are quiet and pristine, so when one resident noticed a cell phone tower being erected behind her backyard she started digging for answers.

"It's so close," said Lisa Griffis as she looks over her backyard fence. "It's so close."

That 'it' is a temporary cell phone tower; a permanent one is scheduled to be built later. The tower is mere feet from Griffis's backyard, and she doesn't want it there.

"I understand that cell phone towers are necessary, but I believe there should be more thought to where they're placed," said Griffis.

The tower is owned by Verizon and currently sits on land that is owned by the City of Atlantic Beach. Griffis is worried about what this will do to her property value and is also worried about potential health effects on her two young children.

"When Verizon Wireless is not putting that much thought into where they're placed, I rely on my city to do that for us and speak on our behalf," said Griffis.

But the city says that they signed a lease with Verizon, so the tower has to stay, and that's when Griffis contacted First Coast News.

According to a lease signed on Feb. 22, 2022 Verizon will pay the City of Atlantic Beach $31,500 per year to place a cell phone tower on city-owned land near where a water tower used to be on 11th street.

That's right behind Griffis's backyard. But it wasn't the city's first choice.

"The city did suggest a location that was in the central business district in Mayport," said Griffis. "Which makes really good sense, but Verizon said no to that."

The following map shows where the current tower is compared to where the city suggested it should be located.

The following coverage map, which was provided by Verizon, shows a service area that is colored red to show an unreliable area of service if the tower is removed.

The map below shows service areas based on the tower's current location and there's still an unreliable service area over the Mayport central business district.

But this goes beyond coverage maps.

According to Section 19-37-1-B of the City of Atlantic Beach Code of Ordinances "Wireless support structures are not permitted within the public rights-of-way".

So, what constitutes a right of way?

According to Section 19-1 of the same code of ordinances, rights of way include city-owned property and facilities.

"I feel like very little due diligence was done on behalf of the city, and it's frustrating because they're very strict on private citizens who want to do updates on their house," said Griffis.

The City of Atlantic Beach did not respond to calls from First Coast News about this cell phone tower, but they did tell Griffis in an email that their lawyers will look into her concerns.