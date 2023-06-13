Atlantic Beach splash pad is coming

The City Commission unanimously voted to go ahead with the project Monday night.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — A splash pad will be built between the basketball courts at Donner Park in Atlantic Beach, the City Commission decided Monday.

The commission has been debating whether the city will fund the project.

Interim City Manager Joe Gerrity previously said with the cost of labor and supply chain issues, the cost was more than the city expected. It was previously estimated to cost around $200,000.