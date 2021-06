Adrianna Beach is believed to be a runaway.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Atlantic Beach Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl believe to have run away from home.

Adrianna Beach was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning at 900 Plaza. She has medication she needs to be able to take.

Adrianna is 5'3'' and 135 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a shirt of an unknown color.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Atlantic Beach Police Department at 904-247-5859.