Atlantic Beach Police is searching for a man accused of robbing a Subway on Atlantic Boulevard.

On September 5 around 1 a.m. a man entered the Subway on Atlantic Boulevard and he showed a gun and demanded money from the manager.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6'0", medium build with a long goatee.

If you know who this is, please call the ABPD at 247-5859 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

