Dozens of neighbors, lifeguards, firefighters and kids joined forces with the Atlantic Beach Police Department Thursday for a unique lip sync challenge production. The department recreated the iconic parade scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

"It's just so wonderful,” said Elizabeth Neville, who showed up despite having limited mobility. "Even though I can't get up and stand that long, I enjoyed every minute of it."

Mayor Ellen Glasser said it's less about being in sync, and more about being together.

“Young, old, people of different backgrounds, that's the way to have a healthy energetic community,” Glasser said.

As a director, Michelle Cook, police chief didn’t miss a beat.

"Anytime you can get the community involved in something fun and something fun with police officers, you're just taking another opportunity to build a relationship and to build trust,” Cook said.

Neville said it also gave neighbors a nice change of pace.

“It’s so upbeat,” Neville said. “The news is so negative so it was a joy to come."

The Atlantic Beach Police Department plans to challenge Neptune Beach and Jacksonville Beach police to make a lip sync video of their own.

