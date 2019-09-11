ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — As a special needs teacher in Duval County, Susan Peters spent years impacting local youth and their families. Now, she hopes to fill a niche in the community and prepare youth with life skills and social opportunities.

Peters describes PossAbilities Plus as a combination of "upscale resale" and tea room. They provide job training, social experiences and personal growth opportunities for individuals with special needs and exceptional abilities.

The non-profit opened Saturday in Atlantic Beach. It is located at 1079 Atlantic Boulevard.

"I am just so excited because I know this is what's needed," Peters said. "It's my passion."

Peters raised two children on the autistic spectrum.

"I was so busy getting them through school and through college, that I didn't pay attention to what they needed to be to be successful in life," she said.

The non-profit fills a unique niche in the community by providing job training, creative and social opportunities in an environment outside of the classroom. Individuals 14 years or older can get involved with the center, working in various capacities and meeting other people with exceptional abilities.

"The schools meet the education component," said Kurt Oster, the President of the non-profit's Board of Directors. "Agencies and organizations like PossAbilities Plus are here to give that additional level of education and training."

The name, PossAbilities Plus, alludes to the fact that individuals with special needs all have the ability to do something, and that the possibilities are endless, Peters said.

Outside of basic job training and socialization, the organization also provides K-College tutoring, student advocacy, parent and family support and child play therapy.

"We have many opportunities here for young people and adults to come in and earn resume skills, learn different jobs, to build their confidence so that they can go forward and conquer the world," Peters said.

Social activities include painting, board games, trivia night and movie nights. The center is also looking for adult volunteers to help.

"[PossAbilities Plus] is transforming how we work with individuals with disabilities," Oster said.

If you would like to get involved or make a donation, visit their website here.