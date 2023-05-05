Atlantic Beach man sentenced after setting fire at hotel in Lawtey

Christian Lee Singleton, 42, was sentenced to 20 years in jail for his charges which include battery on a law enforcement officer, making bomb threats and arson.

Example video title will go here for this video

An Atlantic Beach man has sentenced after being found guilty of setting a fire at the Economy Inn in Lawtey, according to court records.

Christian Lee Singleton, 42, was sentenced to 20 years in jail for his charges which include battery on a law enforcement officer, making bomb threats, arson, criminal mischief resisting an officer with violence and resisting or obstructing without violence.

Bradford County deputies say Singleton was involved in a domestic violence case in Jacksonville a few days prior and had a warrant out for his arrest.

Deputies say the motel was a total loss and that the owners of the business also lived there.

On May 20, 2021, deputies say Singleton, who is from the Atlantic Beach area, checked into the motel.

Colonel Brad Smith told First Coast News that deputies initially responded to a call around 7:40 a.m. During the call, Singleton informed deputies that he had just set fire to the Economy Inn.

When deputies responded, deputies were able to locate Singleton at a nearby convenience store carrying a backpack. He reportedly said that the backpack contained explosive devices.

At one point, deputies say Singleton tried to flee and there was a scuffle between him and responding law enforcement which resulted in minor injuries to the deputies.

However, Singleton was ultimately detained and nobody was seriously injured.

The Alachua County Bomb Squad also responded and ensured that whatever was in the backpack was not a danger.