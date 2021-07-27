Well-known Atlantic Beach man injured after boating incident involving sandbar

Corey Newton, a resident of Atlantic Beach, was injured after his vessel reportedly hit a sandbar near the Wonderwood Drive Bridge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville fisherman is recovering after a boating incident on Sunday.

Corey Newton, a resident of Atlantic Beach, was injured after his vessel reportedly hit a sandbar near the Wonderwood Drive Bridge.

A friend of Newton tells First Coast News he saw a few fishermen with their lines out near the bridge and went around them because he didn’t want to disturb the lines. That's when Newton reportedly hit a sandbar.

His girlfriend reportedly rushed him to the hospital, where he is currently being treated.

Newton is well-known in the beaches community. He currently has a GoFundMe asking for donations.

"For everyone one who has donated, thank you so much, it's hard not to cry seeing the list of all the lives and people he's touched," said Stefanie Snabes on the fundraising page. "And there are those of you that have never met him at all, and we are so touched.