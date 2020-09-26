Atlantic Beach girl, 12, dies from COVID-19

Data indicates the girl is the first child under 14 in Duval County whose death was attributed to COVID-19 since records were started in April.

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — A 12-year-old Atlantic Beach girl has died from complications from the COVID-19 virus, according to family friends.

Elizabeth McNew, a virtual student at Mayport Coastal Sciences Middle School, died Friday after being moved to intensive care on Sept. 19, her mother said on Facebook.

Several friends have spearheaded a GoFundMe site at gofundme.com/f/sweet-angel-elizabeth to raise money to help the family.

"Elizabeth fought bravely for almost two weeks and the family's medical bills will be outstanding," the GoFundMe posting said. "Please consider donating any amount to help this sweet family with their financial burdens during this overwhelming time of grief. This family has given so much to the beach communities."

Florida Department of Health data indicates the girl is the first child under 14 in Duval County whose death was attributed to COVID-19 since records were started in April. She is one of 378 deaths in Duval County attributed to COVID-19 out of 14,022 statewide as of Friday. According to state data tallying cases in all counties, five of the state's deaths related to the virus were to children younger than 14.

The Duval County Public School's COVID-19 Case Dashboard does not list any confirmed cases of the virus among students or staff at that school but is only current as of Sept. 20, it states. It listed 66 students with confirmed cases as of Saturday's posting.

The girl's mother, Elda McNew, had posted on Sept. 19 that her daughter had the virus and was in intensive care. A local piano teacher, her mother also asked her friends for a favor via local radio station WMUV-FM, 100.7, also known as The Promise.

"She loves The Promise and I have it playing in her room," the Sept. 19 post said. "... I know it would be so inspiring to hear you send love, prayer, anything over the radio. Thanks."

Since the girl's death, other friends have posted condolences on social media, asking for prayers for the family as well as help. Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser wrote that she was heartbroken.