Will Atlantic Beach dunes be ready for next hurricane season?

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Crews will be repairing our coastline from tropical storm Nicole for the foreseeable future. Mainly because the dunes across the first coast took a beating and in some areas, more than 50 percent were lost.

Vice Chair of Environmental Sustainability Committee for Atlantic Beach Dan Giovannucci says they lost 60 to 70 percent of their dunes. While the boardwalks are already being prepared, he says it’s up to nature to repair the dunes.

“Much of the dune is indeed gone," he said.

The vegetation is holding the dunes down. The height of the dunes are intact, but on the other side cliff-like structures remain as if the storm took a bite of the coast.

Giovannucci is already worried about next hurricane season.

“What we are seeing is an example of an ongoing process that isn’t, unfortunately, going to get any better. I think we have to face a certain reality that every scientist globally is telling us," he said. "We are going to be seeing more and more of these storms and they’re going to be more frequent and stronger.”

He said they need to start looking at the dunes as a long term investment and finding a more permanent solution than dredging, which can cost millions.

According to a local coastal engineer, the dunes will be re-nourished by 2024. Every 5 to 6 years the beaches are re-nourished as part of a program that has been around since the 80s.

But until then, it’s up to nature.

“Nature will eventually replenish some of the sand. Most likely, except it won’t be nearly as high as it is now and it will take a very long time for it to be covered in vegetation. Vegetation is the key for dunes. Unfortunately, it is not going to be sufficient," Giovannucci explained.

"Nature could help, but it is highly unlikely that we will have enough of the dune to protect against the very next hurricane season we have.”