ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE: The Atlantic Beach city commission voted 4-1 Monday to a deny resolution that would have moved forward the process to acquire 600-plus acres of land from the city of Jacksonville for future development.

Roughly 200 homeowners in the block will stay Jacksonville residents for now and will keep control of the land.

_____________________________

The City of Atlantic Beach is considering a resolution that would turn a current section of Jacksonville between Mayport Road and Dutton Island Road into the City of Atlantic Beach.

The move would mean roughly 200 homeowners would get a new address. City manager Joe Gerrity says the move is not about adding revenue, but land for the city.

“Well we’d like to have a little bit more control over the Mayport corridor. The city commission has determined that that’s an area that we’d like to put some emphasis on, in terms of redevelopment," said Atlantic Beach city manager Joe Gerrity.

Instead of just seeing hundreds of acres of wetlands and undeveloped land, Atlantic Beach commissioners see opportunity.

Sign up for the GMJ On the Go Thanks for signing up! Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please check your email to confirm your subscription. Please try again later.

Submit

“Part of our overall plan is to try and develop a town center, a neighborhood friendly, business-friendly area that would complement town center," Gerrity said.

City manager Joe Gerrity says the plan would be to take control of over 600 acres from the city of Jacksonville, some of which would be re-purposed for that future development. A development plan that Gerrity says is long term, most likely a 10-to-20-year plan, but one they'd like to get control of now.

“I did buy a lot of stuff and there’s always a hassle," said homeowner Louis Watkins.

Louis Watkins has lived in the neighborhood 32 years. For that time, Watkins and the 200 other homeowners have paid property taxes to the city of Jacksonville, but their water and sewer bills are paid to Atlantic Beach with a 25% surcharge.

Changing those 200 homes from the city of Jacksonville to Atlantic Beach would reduce property taxes and water and sewer rates for those homeowners. Atlantic Beach estimates homeowners may notice a dollar or two difference between the new cost and the cost of property taxes currently paid to Jacksonville. In terms of utilities, homeowners would save about 215 dollars a year by no longer having that surcharge to use Atlantic Beach water and sewage. Atlantic Beach also estimates the city would gain an additional $60,000 a year in property tax revenue.

Under the plan, Atlantic Beach numbers say the City of Jacksonville would lose around $350,000 of tax revenue in the first year.

“I think it’s a great idea. One of the hassles of being at Atlantic Beach is if you have to do anything concerning your property, you’ve got to go downtown," Watkins said.

This is the first time he’s heard of the idea, but after three decades of seeing mail carriers confused as to where he lives, he supports the move.

While he’s not crazy about potential uptick in traffic or people, he supports telling people he finally lives at the beach.

“Getting a bunch of stuff ready for a garage sale, hopefully in Atlantic Beach.”

If approved, the decision would then move to the City of Jacksonville, they would have 60 days to deny or approve the measure.