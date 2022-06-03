City of Atlantic Beach to host inaugural Canine Carnivale

The Canine Carnivale will feature dog-friendly vendors and information booths, food trucks, arts & crafts, performances, and dog contests.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Atlantic Beach is hosting the inaugural Canine Carnivale on Saturday, June 11 - It's going to be paw-some!

The event will be held at Jordan Park, 1671 Francis Avenue, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.. The Canine Carnivale will feature dog-friendly vendors and information booths, food trucks, arts & crafts, performances, and dog contests.

See the full schedule below:

10:15 a.m. Salute to Veterans

10:30 a.m. Dog Tricks Demonstration

Not-So-Stupid Pet Tricks Contest - Is your dog really good at tricks? Can they play dead? Or walk on their hind legs? Enter them in the contest to show their tricks!

11 a.m. Look-Alike Contest - Some say when you and your dog hang together too much, you start to resemble each other. If that's the case, sign you and your dog up for the Look-Alike Contest.

11:30 a.m. Patriotic Costume Contest - Dress your dog in their favorite red, white, and blue outfit and show off how Patriotic your pooch is. Get creative!

12 p.m. "All Dogs Go on Parade" - Parade of Dogs