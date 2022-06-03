City of Atlantic Beach to host inaugural Canine Carnivale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Atlantic Beach is hosting the inaugural Canine Carnivale on Saturday, June 11 - It's going to be paw-some!
The event will be held at Jordan Park, 1671 Francis Avenue, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.. The Canine Carnivale will feature dog-friendly vendors and information booths, food trucks, arts & crafts, performances, and dog contests.
See the full schedule below:
10:15 a.m. Salute to Veterans
10:30 a.m. Dog Tricks Demonstration
Not-So-Stupid Pet Tricks Contest - Is your dog really good at tricks? Can they play dead? Or walk on their hind legs? Enter them in the contest to show their tricks!
11 a.m. Look-Alike Contest - Some say when you and your dog hang together too much, you start to resemble each other. If that's the case, sign you and your dog up for the Look-Alike Contest.
11:30 a.m. Patriotic Costume Contest - Dress your dog in their favorite red, white, and blue outfit and show off how Patriotic your pooch is. Get creative!
12 p.m. "All Dogs Go on Parade" - Parade of Dogs
12:30 p.m. Simon Says Contest - Does your dog do well at following commands like sit, stay, and lay down? This may be the contest for them!