City of Atlantic Beach to host inaugural Canine Carnivale

The Canine Carnivale will feature dog-friendly vendors and information booths, food trucks, arts & crafts, performances, and dog contests.
Credit: COAB
Canine Carnivale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Atlantic Beach is hosting the inaugural Canine Carnivale on Saturday, June 11 - It's going to be paw-some! 

The event will be held at Jordan Park, 1671 Francis Avenue, from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.. The Canine Carnivale will feature dog-friendly vendors and information booths, food trucks, arts & crafts, performances, and dog contests. 

See the full schedule below: 

10:15 a.m. Salute to Veterans

10:30 a.m. Dog Tricks Demonstration

Not-So-Stupid Pet Tricks Contest - Is your dog really good at tricks? Can they play dead? Or walk on their hind legs? Enter them in the contest to show their tricks!

11 a.m. Look-Alike Contest - Some say when you and your dog hang together too much, you start to resemble each other. If that's the case, sign you and your dog up for the Look-Alike Contest. 

11:30 a.m. Patriotic Costume Contest - Dress your dog in their favorite red, white, and blue outfit and show off how Patriotic your pooch is. Get creative! 

12 p.m. "All Dogs Go on Parade" - Parade of Dogs

12:30 p.m. Simon Says Contest - Does your dog do well at following commands like sit, stay, and lay down? This may be the contest for them!

Click here for more information and to sign your dog up for one of the contests.  

Credit: COAB
Canine Carnivale

