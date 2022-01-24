With the initial Crime Stoppers reward, tipsters can now get up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

ATLANTA — A reward of up $10,000 is now being offered in a disturbing dog-beating case in southwest Atlanta last month. PETA announced they were adding $5,000 to the initial Crime Stoppers offering.

Atlanta Police are working to identify a woman caught on a doorbell camera beating a small dog at the Landing Square Apartments off Greenbriar Parkway.

In the video, the dog is in view and a woman comes from the opposite direction, pulls off her shoe and starts beating it. The dog cries in pain for more than 15 seconds as the woman lifts it off the ground and continues to violently beat the animal. She later walks out of view carrying the dog, video released by APD on Dec. 17, 2021 shows.

“If this little dog is still in this violent person’s hands, he or she is possibly experiencing the terror and pain of similar beatings regularly,” PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien said. “This dog needs to be separated from the abuser immediately, and PETA urges anyone with answers to come forward.”

Management at the apartments, as well as the maintenance team, were unable to identify the woman in the video. Police also spoke to several nearby neighbors.

On Jan. 24, police said they have no new information to release in the case.