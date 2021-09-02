A search is underway since early this morning.

ATHENS, Ga. — Police in Athens say they are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl this morning.

A "be on the lookout" bulletin said they were searching in the area of Highland Park Dr. in East Athens for Leyanna Reynolds.

"Police and Fire units are searching for 13-year-old Black female Leyanna Reynolds," a notice said.

No other details on the girl were provided.

"If you have seen Leyanna or know her location, please notify the Athens-Clarke Co Police Department by dialing 9-1-1," the department said.