x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Local

Georgia police searching for missing 13-year-old Athens girl

A search is underway since early this morning.

ATHENS, Ga. — Police in Athens say they are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl this morning.

A "be on the lookout" bulletin said they were searching in the area of Highland Park Dr. in East Athens for Leyanna Reynolds.

"Police and Fire units are searching for 13-year-old Black female Leyanna Reynolds," a notice said.

No other details on the girl were provided.

"If you have seen Leyanna or know her location, please notify the Athens-Clarke Co Police Department by dialing 9-1-1," the department said.

Credit: Athens Clarke County Police Department

Related Articles