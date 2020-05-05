JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least one person was killed in a traffic crash near Jacksonville North Beach area Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO was called to the scene at 4:50 p.m. in the 3300 block of State Road A1A. JSO said a truck was traveling northbound on State Road A1A as a person on a bicycle was traveling in the same direction. Officers said it appeared the truck sideswiped the bicyclist.

The person on the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

JSO said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.