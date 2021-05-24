At least one dead, multiple injured in crash in Jacksonville's Cobblestone area

The crash happened on Monument Road near Cobblestone Parkway, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least one person is dead and more are injured after a crash Monday evening in Jacksonville's Cobblestone area.

The crash happened on Monument Road near Cobblestone Parkway, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

There may be one person trapped inside a vehicle, the JFRD reported.

At least one person has been pronounced dead, the JFRD said. There are also multiple injuries, though it is unclear how many people are injured or the extent of their injuries.

Drivers should expect delays as they travel through the area during their evening commute.

First Coast News will update this story as more information becomes available.