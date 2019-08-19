JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least five people are injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Westside on Monday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD said at least one of the five patients suffered serious injuries in the crash on Normandy Boulevard and Manning Cemetary Road.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash involved three other vehicles and a single-vehicle secondary crash.

Westbound Normandy Boulevard was temporarily shut down from Yellow Water Road all the way to POW-MIA Memorial Parkway. As of 3:30 p.m., the roadway has reopened, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The cause of the crash has not been disclosed.

