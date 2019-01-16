ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A dozen emptied Amazon packages were found in a St. Johns County dumpster Friday.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office responded to 212 Hidden Dune Ct. Jan. 12 in reference to multiple open Amazon packages and their various contents in a construction dumpster on the property.

Police spoke with the owner of the property who did not know how they go there.

After removing the items from the dumpster, it was revealed that all the owners of the packages lived in the same area of Orange Park in the zip code 32065.

All 12 residents the SJSO spoke with regarding their packages informed police their package showed "out for delivery," with a delivery date of January 13, 2019.

Because of this, police say they believe it was the delivery driver who opened and dumped the items.

The SJSO says they contacted Amazon's distribution center in Jacksonville, but were unable to obtain who was in possession of the packages for delivery.

Aside from the empty boxes, the items disposed in the dumpster include: