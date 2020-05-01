CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's office is investigating a shooting outside the Crescent City Police Department that left at least one person dead Saturday.

The shooting happened outside the department's building in the area of 3 Summit St. but was not an officer-involved shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office was called to the scene at around 1 p.m. and is working to determine what led up to the shooting. The sheriff's office does not have information about a suspect.

