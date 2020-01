JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 95 southbound at Old St. Augustine Road in Jacksonville Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol crash map.

FHP was dispatched to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. The crash map says two left lanes are blocked heading northbound and one left lane is blocked heading southbound as troopers respond to the wreck.

