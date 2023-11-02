Miss out on a reservation for Valentine's Day and need a fancy meal idea?

Chef Esteban Azofeifa joined the GMJ crew to share an idea about a high quality meal that can be made at home for Valentine's Day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No reservation at a fancy restaurant for Valentine's Day, no problem.

Chef Esteban Azofeifa of El Cubano Jax joined the GMJ crew for a Valentine's Day meal idea. Watch the video to see him prepare Chilean Sea Bass live on tv and follow the recipe below if you want to make it at home.

Chef Esteban owns and operates El Cubano Jax at Lemonstreet Brewing Company at 2100 Dennis Street in Jacksonville and is also available for catering options, send him an email for more information: Info@elcubanojax.com

Recipe

Potatoes - hand slice thick cut golden potatoes, add olive oil, salt, pepper, minced garlic and bake at 375 for 25 minutes

Bacon wrapped asparagus - cut bacon slices in half, wrap around 5 pieces of asparagus, bake at 375 for 20 minutes

Roasted Red Pepper Mango Sauce - roast 2 red peppers, 1 onion, 10 cloves of garlic, deseed the peppers and bland all with mango pieces. Add salt, pepper, 1 cup of water, 1/2 cup of vinegar