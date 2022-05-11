Police: 72-year-old assisted living resident admits to beating woman to death

Cliff Mody, 72, admitted to killing the woman in his room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a homicide at a Palm Coast assisted living and memory care facility after a woman was found beaten to death early on Wednesday morning.

Flagler County deputies responded to a call around 2 a.m. at the Gold Choice Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility where a woman was found beaten to death in another resident's room.

Cliff Mody, 72, admitted to killing the woman in his room, officials said. She was found laying on Mody's bed with serious facial injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, law enforcement said.

“This is an unfortunate situation for all families involved, especially the victim’s,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The Major Case Unit is still working the investigation and charges are pending. This is a very sad outcome for the victim and her family and our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

The nature of the resident's relationship is unknown, at this time.