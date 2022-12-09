JSO asking for community’s assistance identifying possible murder suspect

An individual seen driving the Honda visited multiple businesses and attempted to use the dead victim’s credit card, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a potential suspect in a murder in the Tallyrand area.

Investigators believe the murder occurred on Dec. 4, shortly after 11 a.m., in the 1300 block of Wigmore Street. Police say a silver Honda was seen in the area.

Within a half hour of when it's believed the murder occurred, the same vehicle was captured on surveillance video in the 11000 block of Beach Boulevard.

An individual seen driving the Honda visited multiple businesses and attempted to use the dead victim’s credit card, police say.

Anyone having any information in reference to the identity of the pictured subject, or the pictured vehicle is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.