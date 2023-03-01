$2 billion available to farmers who faced discrimination from the USDA

The USDA announced a process for providing financial assistance to farmers, ranchers or forest landowners who suffered discrimination in USDA farm lending programs.

More than $2 billion is available to farmers, ranchers or forest landowners who suffered discrimination by USDA farm lending programs. The US Department of Agriculture will distribute those funds by the end of the year.

Financial assistance is now available for farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) farm lending program. Congress has provided $2.2 billion in assistance. Wealth Watchers Inc., through its Comprehensive Rural Opportunity Program (C.R.O.P.), is providing support and education to those who have been impacted. Members of the nonprofit will host town hall meetings and help farmers, ranchers and landowners with the free application process.

To qualify for the USDA financial assistance program, individuals:

must have experienced discrimination, prior to Jan. 1, 2021, by the USDA in its farm lending programs, which are currently administered by the Farm Service Agency (FSA) or

are currently debtors with assigned or assumed USDA farm lending debt that was the subject of USDA discrimination that occurred prior to Jan. 1, 2021.

Members of the C.R.O.P. team will provide assistance to farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who qualify. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31. For more information, please visit ww-crop.org .

More information about this distribution program can be found here: https://www.usda.gov/media/press-releases/2023/03/01/usda-announces-next-steps-providing-financial-assistance-borrowers