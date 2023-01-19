Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside announces ending of birthing services at hospital

High-quality maternity care will still be provided at Southside and Clay County hospitals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside will be ending maternity care at the hospital, starting March 19, as the healthcare needs of the community continue to change.

Ascension St. Vincent’s says it will continue to provide high-quality maternity care at Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside and Ascension St. Vincent’s Clay County.

The hospital says concentrating obstetrical and neonatal services at the two hospitals on the Southside and in Clay County will help ensure these sites of care will "continue to fully meet the broader needs of our community. Ascension St. Vincent’s is contacting impacted patients individually to ensure personalized, seamless continuity of care at other area facilities, in consultation with their doctors."

Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside says the transition is the result of declining maternity patient volumes and the increasing availability of alternative sites for this same care in the region.