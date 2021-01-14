Ascension St. Vincent's holding COVID-19 vaccination event at Clay County fairgrounds

Organizers say you must be a resident of Clay County and age 65 or older to receive a vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Clay County residents will now have a better chance of getting vaccinated thanks to an upcoming event in the county.

Ascension St. Vincent's is holding a COVID-19 vaccination event for residents age 65 and older on Monday, Jan.18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clay County Fairgrounds.

Organizers say you must be a resident of Clay County and age 65 or older to receive a vaccine.

Eligible residents must also schedule an appointment by clicking on this link.

Officials expect appointments to fill up fast and are encouraging people to register now. Once registered, you will be sent additional information ahead of your appointment.

Individuals must arrive wearing a face mask and be prepared to follow social distancing guidelines.

