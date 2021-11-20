Ascension St. Vincent's allows unvaccinated workers to remain employed

In July, the Ascension Health system announced all employees would need to be vaccinated by Nov. 12.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ascension St. Vincent's in Jacksonville will allow employees who are not vaccinated to continue working regardless of their vaccination status.

In July, the Ascension Health system announced their employees would have to be vaccinated by Nov. 12. The system picked the date to align with afluenza.

The change in policy comes as employee vaccine mandates had two significant setbacks in Florida.

Recently, a judge ordered a stay on President Joe Biden's vaaccine mandate for workplaces with over 100 employees. OSHA has since suspended the policy.

In addition, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill passed during the Floridal special legislative session.

The bill prevents workplaces to require its employees from being vaccinated without allowing people to obtain an exemption for health or religious reasons.