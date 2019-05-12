Glynn County residents can now easily find places with Christmas Decorations set up for their viewing pleasure thanks to a map created by the Geographic Information System Department.

The map which is titled, Christmas Decorations Locations Map, is an interactive map where residents can post a picture of their decorations along with their location.

The Glynn County Geographical Information Services Department said that this interactive map is one of the more fun things that the department can do with its ArcGIS software. The software is usually used to organize, create, manage and share spatial data.

Click here to add your Christmas decorations to the map.