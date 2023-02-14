'As long as my body can handle it, there will be lights' | 5 years later, Jacksonville man keeps his promise to his late wife

The lights aren't hung around the outside of the home just for decoration. For Rudy, it's a testament of the love he and his late wife shared.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville Beach home is shining bright, because for the homeowner, it's Christmas year-round.

The neighborhood calls the owner of the home, Rudolpho Saquilayan Mr. Rudy. Every holiday he and his wife shared love for putting up lights. Unfortunately, five years ago, his wife, Rosea Saquilayan, passed away.

Saquilayan was her caregiver for 7 years. He says he made her a promise the lights would stay lit year-round, a promise he hasn't broken to this day.

"As long as my body can handle it, there will be lights so just in case, she changes her mind, and she wants to come down I'm always going to be here, and she will have a pathway to walk about," Saquilayan said.

Lights in the shape of a heart represent "the love between us for 51 years," he says.

Inside his home, Saquilayan says photos and even more lights keep her memory alive.

"We might not be the prettiest couple in the world, but we are the happiest one. When my wife died and I don't mind saying it, I died with her. When you are married to someone that long, you just miss everything," Saquilayan said.

Saquilayan says he feels his wife's presence every day and is grateful to his neighbors for supporting his promise.