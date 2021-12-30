As JSO investigates Baymeadows retention pond drowning, city leaders are working to prevent another one from happening

First Coast News has reported at least three retention pond drownings in Jacksonville, in 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit is investigating an early morning drowning.

Police say they don't know why the man, who hasn't been identified yet, was in the pond. However, police do not believe there was foul play involved.

The drowning is a harsh reminder to one local woman, who goes by Raven.

"Try and stay as far away as you can from retention ponds," Raven suggested.

Raven knows all too well what it is like to lose a loved one who drowned. She shared how two of her nephews drowned in a retention pond.

JSO was called to the Baytree at Baymeadows Apartments around 4 a.m. Thursday. Witnesses said the victim was struggling in the water. By the time someone tried to help, police said he disappeared.

Authorities said they are currently interviewing witnesses and checking for surveillance video.

"In my book, I think they should put a fence around all of them [ponds]," Raven added.

First Coast News has reported at least three retention pond drownings in Jacksonville, in 2021.

Councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman, District Eight, said she is working on a solution with city officials.

"We feel that a robust awareness and education of residents that are moving into apartments or new developments need to be aware of the retention ponds in those areas," Pittman said. "We feel like we're doing all the right things in order to get input before any legislation is needed."

The councilwoman suggested the city should create a record of every retention pond in the city, for the purpose of helping first responders. She mentioned adding signs around ponds and teaching young people how to swim. All of the drownings prior to the one at Baytree involved juveniles.