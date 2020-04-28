ST. MARYS, Ga. — More Georgia businesses were allowed to re-open Monday. Restaurants were allowed to open their dining rooms and cinemas were allowed to being showing movies.

But even at a glance, it was obvious that, at least in the city of St. Marys, not all chose to do so.

“I think [Gov. Brian Kemp] jumped the gun,” said Michael Cannistraro, owner of The Green Room, a Sicilian restaurant on St. Marys Road. Cannistraro was talking about Governor Kemp’s executive order that has allowed various retail businesses to resume and/or expand operations. Such businesses as hair salons, body art studios and fitness clubs were allowed to open back up three days prior.

Cannistraro, whose business has been sustained by brisk take-out orders, chose to keep his dining room closed.

“I made my decision after just reading the first couple [provisions in the executive order],” he said.

The list pertaining to restaurants included 39 requirements aimed at minimizing the risk of coronavirus transmission. Even St. Mary’s mayor John Morrissey called the list “daunting” during an interview with First Coast News Monday afternoon. The mayor said he could understand why even business owners suffering devastating losses because of the crisis might find a dilemma in the freedom to re-open.

“All it takes is one of my employees to get [coronavirus] and I have to close down,” Cannistraro reasoned.

His sister, Jaclyn Cannistraro-Gillespie, runs a salon and day spa next-door called “On The Green”. She could have opened her doors before the weekend but told First Coast News she was waiting until Tuesday instead.

“We needed an extra week to get our team back on board, make sure they could arrange proper daycare, childcare,” she said. “A lot of us with young children are now homeschooling.”

“Also, I wanted to make sure the salon and spa were sanitized and cleaned,” she added, stating that salons are already subject to strict cleanliness standards.

“Back in school I was taught to treat every client as if they have something,” she assured.

“I feel the difference now is, we really need to pay attention to the time that the sanitizer is on the surface to properly kill the virus,” she said, indicating that different surfaces require different chemicals.

The shift in operations, she said, is many-faceted, starting with the fact that clients would normally be able to sample products near the front counter.

“People can’t be up there testing the products,” she said.

And, because of social distancing requirements, Cannistraro-Gillespie said she and her staff have to consider time and space.

“[We’ve had to] call our clients and really micromanage the schedule, and make sure there was proper time between each client for proper sanitation.”

She contrasted that scenario with normal operations in which she could overlap her appointments to a degree.

“I can’t put a client’s color on,” she said of the current situation, “bring another one while she’s processing and sit her in a chair next to me. I’m just with that one client for that entire service time.”

With that, she said “It probably will be” harder to turn a profit, but that “I feel like our guests need this … for their mental and physical – they need this.”

Because St. Marys borders on Florida, which has not allowed similar businesses to re-open, Cannistraro-Gillespie said she’s facing the blessing of “getting a ton of calls from Florida,” but it’s tempered by the fact that she can only use every other work station in order to accommodate distancing demands.

“I can only fit so many clients in at once,” she said, leading to a problem that extends to her staff.

“I can only have so many people working at one time.”

Pointing to the service orientation that makes up so much of his city’s economy, mayor Morrissey acknowledged the complexity that businesses must face in satisfying the executive order if they choose to open. But he also assured that he and other leaders want to help business owners interpret the stipulations set forth by the governor, and to make comfortable decisions accordingly.

“As with many things,” Morrissey said, “if you take everything in small doses and break it apart, it’s going to be manageable.”

