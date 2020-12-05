As businesses reopen, First Coast students remain uncertain on when they will be back in the classroom

UF Health Pediatrics Chair Dr. Mark Hudak explained children are just as likely to contract the virus as an adult is.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — While more businesses are trying to find the balance between cash and care, students are getting ready to turn in their virtual learning materials, still uncertain of when they will be back inside the classroom.

UF Health Pediatrics Chair Dr. Mark Hudak explained even though most children don’t show obvious evidence of the illness, they're just as likely to contract the virus as an adult is.

He added there are still so many unknowns related to the epidemiology of COVID-19 among children due to the limited testing of the population, which is why Dr. Hudak said it’s good Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered schools to begin virtual classes this spring.

“They could be vectors of the infection," Hudak said. "They could spread it among themselves very easily. Those people can take it home and infect their parents."

Although, this isn’t stopping some schools overseas from going back to learning in the classroom with strict social distancing measures.

“I don’t see that happening in our facilities, because they’re much more crowded," Dr. Hudak explained, "and by and large people are not adopting public health measures that make sense.”

He said there needs to be some innovative, collaborative planning among school districts and the Florida Health Department. The American Academy of Pediatrics recently released a list of several factors they should keep in mind.

“Obviously you can’t interrupt schools forever,” Dr. Hudak added.

The Clay County School district is one of the districts in Northeast Florida who is starting to think about the fall.

The public information officer told First Coast News that it has already discussed different ideas like starting the new school year after Labor Day.