Artists in St. Augustine paint the town, literally

An outdoor painting event has dozens of artists painting outside

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — This weekend, all over St. Augustine, artists will paint fresh works of art in the great outdoors.

"I’m just completely in love with St. Augustine," Olga Mak said. She is one of 74 painters who are participating in the Plein Air Paint Out, which basically it means "painting outside."

"There is beautiful architecture and there are so many angles," Mak noted, looking up at the Lightner Museum.

For the last few days, and all weekend long, artists are tucked along the sides of roads and in courtyards capturing the town on canvas.

Two painters even chose to dress up in Victorian outfits.

The St. Augustine Art Association puts on the event. Jennifer Flynt is the organization's executive director. She said, painting like this in St. Augustine date back to the 1800s and railroad tycoon Henry Flagler.

"He brought artists from up north to paint in St. Augustine and they would sell the artwork up north and attract more people down here,' Flynt said.

Painting outdoors can dip into a bit of art anxiety.

"It’s always challenging to be outside because most of my painting is in the studio where I can look at photos on my computer and zoom in. Here you have to look and just do it," Alison McCauley said as she painted along King Street.

The beautiful paintings from the Paint Out are for sale. You can also see them on display at the St. Augustine Art Association gallery in May