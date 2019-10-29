PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Artists halfway around the world are using something usually found at the beach to sculpt art sold in the Jacksonville area and across the globe.

“We are the art of the possible," Erin Smith, CEO of Ocean Sole Africa, said. "We can make anything out of flip-flops."

The group Ocean Sole Africa hired more than 150 flip-flop artists in Kenya.

Those artists collect more than 2,500 pounds of flip-flops per week from beaches there. Smith said a significant amount of the shoes wash up on shores in Kenya.

“Why are there so many flip-flops on the beach [in Kenya] because I’m in Ponte Vedra and Atlantic Beach and I don’t see flip-flops," Smith said. "The only shoe they can afford is a flip-flop. That’s their main shoe, and to us, it’s a leisure shoe. We wear it to the beach. That’s the shoe they wear on the bus, they wear to church, how they go to work, etc."

The artists then transform those flip-flops into giraffes, elephants, sea turtles and all types of animal sculptures. They usually haven't seen the animals in real life, either.

"It’s amazing to watch these artists form a very internet picture to create something they’ve never seen," Smith said. "Most of the time they’ve never seen it in realtime."

The art is sold around the world, and the money goes to conservation efforts and back to the artists. The money helps pay for their education, health benefits and food for their families.

“It’s where we get our children’s school fees, where we get our food on the table," Francis Muvau, a flip-flop artist, said.

Smith just opened a shop to sell some of the pieces in Ponte Vedra, where her parents live. She said most of the artists used to be woodcarvers. Local village women started the flip-flop art to create toys for their kids to play with, Smith said.

Smith started working with them in 2012 to create what she called a social enterprise based in Kenya.

“We kind of created this culture of impact and measured our impact and we started to grow," Smith said. "We went from things that are very small to things that are massive and started to sell them globally."

She hopes to open artist workshops in Haiti and Honduras, continuing the group's goal of helping those who help the environment.

“The vision [of Ocean Sole Africa] is to save our environment and also to engage more people to get educated, so you can conserve our environment and we can save our many lives all the time," Jonathan Lenato, head artist and workshop manager, said.