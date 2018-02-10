ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Handmade. Can that word alone sell a product? St. Augustine seems to be witnessing an emergence of the artisan industry.

Kori Smith is a crafter. She works with wood. She looked for a spot in downtown St. Augustine to sell her wares, but she "couldn't really find a place," she said.

So after a lot of prayer, she opened the Coconut Barrel. It's a craft mall inside an old warehouse in St. Augustine on US 1. It's a place where crafters and artisans can have booths. There's anything from grass-fed beef to handmade soaps.

"We opened in June. We had 25 vendors," Smith recalled. In less than a month, Smith quadrupled her vendors, hitting capacity at 105.

"We were signing contracts left and right every day. It was crazy," she laughed.

Now, there's a waiting list of 150.

There certainly seems to be a local interest in making craft items, but is that reflected in sales? Smith said, "Yes, our sales have gone up every month."

"This is my way to make my product available to the public because I am just one person," Beth Anderson-Hester said. She makes cookies at home and sells them at the Coconut Barrel.

"I don't have the funds for big advertisement. Nor for me, would I want that because one person can only do so much," Anderson-Hester added.

"Oh my gosh! This is a storefront. This was exciting for me," Artist Cathy David smiled. She has a booth at the craft mall.

Smith believes the makers' movement across the country -- that taps into handcrafted products -- is gaining momentum on the First Coast.

"People are going back to their roots," David said.

Smith added, "Even the younger generation, I feel like, appreciate handmade things. Like we used to like our grandmothers made. I do. I feel like that's coming back."

Now, she and others have a place to showcase what their hands have made.

