'It's getting very depressing': Stars don't align for Artemis launch onlookers

Thousands of people who made a trek out to see the rocket in person went home disappointed -- again.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A disappointed atmosphere filled the riverside in Titusville as the Artemis I is left standing right where it started.

The launch was scrubbed for a second time due to a leak.

Some are already starting to plan their trip to be back out for round three.

"I'm a space nut to begin with," said On-looker Ronald Pain. "I'm into science all the way."

Pain is nuts enough about space, that he's found his way to several launches.

He didn't have a great view of the last launch he saw, so he got to Titusville five hours early for the Artemis launch.

"I've been out here for five launches," said Pain. "Three have been scrubbed. This one is now the fourth one."

Unfortunately, the "stars didn't align," and Pain will have to wait to try a sixth time to find that ideal view after the Artemis launch was scrubbed for a second time in a week.

"I just love rockets," said Idil Kilic, who drove in from Orlando to watch the rocket.

UCF aerospace engineering student Idil Kilic has no problem waiting - she drove over for both scrubbed launches, because she sees herself on a rocket someday.

"I either want to go to the moon or help people go to the moon," said Kilic. "Right now, it's the latter. If I can't become an astronaut, I'll help someone else do it, and I'll just build the things they go off of."

"It's like a reunion," said Alan Steel, who planned to watch the rocket with his brother.

For other folks, like the Steel brothers and their wives, the launch presented a chance to catch up with a tailgate.

One couple trekked down from Jacksonville, and the other met them halfway by driving up from Miami.

It may be "written in the stars" for them to make that drive again the next time the 322 foot rocket is on the launch pad.

"If you've never seen one, the sound is amazing," said Steel.

"and then the feeling when it hits you," added his brother, Robert Steel.