Two days of largely peaceful protests lead to 79 arrests for unlawful assembly

A larger police presence on the second day of demonstrations in downtown Jacksonville yielded nearly twice the number of arrests.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two days of protests on the streets of Jacksonville ended with a citywide curfew, some property damage and 79 arrests.

First Coast News confirmed the total number of arrests thorough law enforcement officials. According to those figures, the protests resulted in 25 arrests on Saturday and 54 on Sunday (including one juvenile arrest).

Currently, the Duval County Jail intake log reflects only a portion of the total arrests. Most of the charges are for unlawful assembly. Although Mayor Lenny Curry imposed a citywide curfew Sunday night, essentially closing the city at 8 pm, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it made no arrests for curfew violations.

The weekend protests were organized by Black Lives Matter and the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville. Both were largely nonviolent, though they were often tense. Protesters chanted “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot,” and “No Justice, No Peace.” But cars that moved around the city core on Saturday night often blared the NWA anti-cop anthem “F*** Tha Police.” Police cars were vandalized and at least one officer suffered a significant injury, Sheriff Mike Williams saying he was stabbed in the neck.

The protests are part of a national movement expressing outrage over the death of African Americans, sometimes at the hands of law enforcement, including Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. and more recently George Floyd, killed by police in Minneapolis.