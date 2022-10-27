Arrest warrant issued for teacher at Chappell Schools, the second instructor accused of molesting students

An arrest warrant has been issued for Neal Beaver, who is accused of inappropriately touching students.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chappell Schools has been caught in a firestorm sorrounding two lawsuits filed by parents alleging their children were molested there. While one of the instructors is in custody and facing charges, there is now a warrant for a second instructors arrest.

The first case at the Northwest St. Johns County campus dealt with former Chappell Schools assistant teacher Anthony Guadalupe. He is currently in jail charged with 14 counts of child sexual abuse, according to St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

There is now an arrest warrant for a second teacher, Neal Beaver, who is accused of inappropriately touching students. According to the warrant, he is facing several charges of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child under 12-years-old.

First Coast News obtained the sheriff’s office report about Beaver, before the warrant was issued.

The report says a police review of live-streamed classroom surveillance video showed persistent physical contact and sexually inappropriate activity between Beaver and a 4-year-old girl student.

According to the report, the school’s director self reported the questionable conduct to law enforcement and provided more than a month’s worth of videos to review from November through December 2021.

First Coast News counted more than 70 incidents in which Beaver is described as holding, touching, and kissing the child, and having the girl sit on his lap.

At one point, the reports says it appeared he was “rubbing her chest and his hands traveled down her leg”. On several occasions it said he put his hand insider her shirt and touched her groin area.

The video and a witness also reported that Beaver was seen accompanying children into the restroom, which the school’s director said was not standard.

According to the report, Beaver moved to teach in Germany in February 2022.

In a Zoom interview with law enforcement, the report says he denied touching any children sexually.