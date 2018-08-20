A man has been arrested in connection to a sexual battery case that took place in Jacksonville Beach back in July, but police say one more suspect is still at large.

Shawn Elliot Cobb was arrested Saturday after a DNA match connected him to an incident near the Boardwalk in which a woman was forced into a car and sexually assaulted July 1.

Jacksonville Beach Police Detectives are still trying to identify a second suspect involved in the crime. The second suspect is believed to be a Hispanic woman possibly named "Corinthia," according to police.

If you any information on the suspect, contact the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-247-6341. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

