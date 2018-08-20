Jacksonville Beach Police are looking for a woman they think is responsible for sexually battering a woman on the boardwalk.

They arrested Shawn Cobb on these charges Saturday, but police said there are two suspects, and they haven't been able to identify the second, described as a Hispanic woman in her late 20s, 5 foot 3 inches tall, with black shoulder length hair, green eyes, and weighing about 145 pounds. Her name is possibly "Corinthia," said police.

Police said the victim was snatched from the boardwalk, and thrown into a black pick up truck. It happened on July 1st but police need your help to identify the mystery woman.

"It's a small beach community, stuff like this doesn't happen on a regular basis," said Fernando Meza, owner of the Tiki Bar.

He said he was shocked to hear about what happened, especially since it's a heavy populated area with plenty of eyes. "Little kids, families, college kids, old people walking around," said Meza.

Others, here to enjoy time off from out of state, are hopeful the second suspect gets caught soon.

"It kind of worries me being on vacation that something like that would happen," said Melissa Holdeman.

With cops patrolling the area, locals like Meza are doing what they can to be their eyes and ears. "Of course I'm going to call police, that's the first thing I'm going to do!"

Cobb was caught when police matched his DNA to the DNA collected and taken to the crime lab.

If you know any information about who the female suspect might be, call the police.

© 2018 WTLV