A suspect accused of murdering a Jacksonville man back in 2016 turned himself in Friday to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Kevin L. Parker, 28, turned himself in after a warrant was issued for Parker for the murder of a man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in the 8300 block of Greek Road on Oct. 21, 2016.

Through investigative efforts, JSO says they were able to identify Parker in connection to the murder.

Parker has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

