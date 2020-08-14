Arrangements set for JSO lieutenant who died of COVID-19-related illness

Loved ones will say goodbye to Lt. Christopher Cunningham Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Paxon Revival Center. Those attending will be required to wear a mask.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Funeral arrangements have been set for a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office lieutenant who died last week of a COVID-19-related illness.

JSO shared the arrangements with the community, including the viewing and service happening this weekend.

The viewing will be held Friday evening at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home at 11801 San Jose Blvd., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The service will be held at the Paxon Revival Center at 5461 Commonwealth Ave., beginning at 11 a.m.

Those attending the service will be required to wear a mask inside the facility and will be provided a mask if needed.

JSO shared parking information for the viewing and the service. See the diagrams below for those details.

Viewing:

Service:

Cunningham was a father, husband, Navy veteran and a public servant. On Friday, Aug. 7, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, along with the community, honored the late Lt. Chris Cunningham by escorting his body from the Medical Examiner's Office in Downtown Jacksonville to the funeral home on Park Street.

Cunningham worked in JSO for over 20 years, according to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams.

His son, Chris Cunningham Jr., said he is missing his dad dearly. He said part of the reason why his father became a police officer is so he could help people.

“No matter what he was going through, he always put a smile on people’s faces,” Cunningham Jr. said.