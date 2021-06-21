Army specialist missing from Fort Benning, authorities say

He is currently assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Ranger Training Battalion, Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade.

FORT BENNING, Ga. — Fort Benning officials are asking for the public's help in locating an Army specialist who went missing.

Spc. Jared Ziehm, currently assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Ranger Training Battalion, Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade, was last seen Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

They said he was driving a red 2008 Toyota Corolla with black bumpers, tag number AYT1142. He was wearing a green tie-dyed Helen shirt with flannel plush pajama pants.